Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Raised Holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by $358,220 as Market Valuation Declined; Signaturefd Decreased Its Stake in American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) by $347,536

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 857.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 89,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 100,001 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $424,000, up from 10,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.985. About 3.02M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – Cemex’s First Quarter Profit Falls; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS EXPECTS $800 MILLION OF CAPEX THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says won’t pursue capital increase as proposed; 10/04/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Launches 2018 Construction Startup Competition; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS DEMAND FOR CEMENT WILL ACCELERATE IN MOST SECTORS IN MEXICO IN 2018 – MEXICO CEO; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX); 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVAL; 02/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors of the May 15, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 2,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 1,903 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 4,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in American Natl Ins Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $122.29. About 5,124 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 56,929 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,809 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie owns 15,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 87,188 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 6,814 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Northern Trust stated it has 242,627 shares. Signaturefd reported 0.02% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). River Road Asset Management Ltd Co owns 76,968 shares. 7,915 were reported by Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership. Barclays Plc owns 11,968 shares. 55,370 are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 2,334 are held by Hsbc Plc. Amp Capital Ltd invested in 7,164 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandes Investment Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $23,106 activity.