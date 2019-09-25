Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Position in Molina Healthcare (MOH) by $1.92 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Lifted Its Stake

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 87.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 13,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,904 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273,000, down from 15,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $112.13. About 720,302 shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $4.24 – $4.74, EST. $3.68; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – MODE Studios Continues Expansion with Top-Tier Talent Additions: Anne Militello, Caryl Glaab and Pablo N. Molina; 20/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selects Connecture to Launch Multi-Channel Sales Portal for Medicare Business; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA SELECTED FOR MEDICAID AWARDS IN STATE OF WASHINGTON; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.24-Adj EPS $4.74; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 9513.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 775,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 783,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.96M, up from 8,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 22.59 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER INC –

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 12,730 shares to 72,689 shares, valued at $15.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 43,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,604 shares, and cut its stake in Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd accumulated 18,819 shares or 0% of the stock. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.29% or 53,223 shares. Diversified, a Tennessee-based fund reported 32,510 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 141,365 are owned by 1St Source National Bank. Amarillo Retail Bank accumulated 85,222 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation invested in 949,731 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa stated it has 12,878 shares. Hartford Finance Management Inc has 0.75% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cohen Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Weatherly Asset Lp has invested 0.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 7,892 were accumulated by Sterneck Cap Ltd Liability Com. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 137,460 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 63,956 shares. Holderness Investments Company stated it has 1.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $170.58 million for 10.31 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.