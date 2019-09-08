Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $19.59 Million as Stock Rose; As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stock Price Declined, Aristeia Capital Has Upped Position by $342,628

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 32,948 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 26,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 1.90M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Net $82.1M; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer; 11/04/2018 – Herbalife Healthy Breakfast Survey Reveals Asia Pacific Consumers Would Be Motivated To Eat Breakfast Daily If It Is More Convenient and Readily Accessible; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance b; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 M Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Herbalife; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 84.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 369,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 68,503 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 438,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.64M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 29,477 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Company reported 6,183 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank & Trust has 0.31% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Numerixs Inv reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.1% or 3,600 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc owns 28,476 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tradition Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Saratoga Rech And Investment Management accumulated 1.63 million shares or 5.97% of the stock. Puzo Michael J holds 0.5% or 23,900 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma accumulated 4,490 shares. Wright Invsts Ser Incorporated stated it has 21,676 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Llc owns 0.99% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 20.78M shares. Cornerstone Invest Prns Limited Company reported 2.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 42,007 shares to 59,027 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 52,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Oracle to Appeal Court of Federal Claims JEDI Decision – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Herbalife Q3 top line up 15%; earnings up 31%; ytd cash flow up 26% – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Herbalife: I Am A Buyer Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Herbalife Says Doesn’t Matter And Therein Lies The Problem – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Herbalife Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:HLF) 47% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.