Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Dril Quip (DRQ) Position by $535,995 as Stock Rose; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Position Has Raised by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 11,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 4,866 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 16,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.25% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 178,860 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 665,725 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Run Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 158,600 shares. Dupont Cap reported 22,951 shares stake. Paragon Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Anchor Llc invested in 16,725 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). 11,592 were accumulated by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. 173,559 are held by Arrowstreet Cap L P. Moreover, Frontier Capital Mngmt Co Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 140,084 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 13,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 2.12 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). First Mercantile Trust Co invested in 5,171 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Tortoise Advsr Ltd Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 20 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 8,000 shares.

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Share Price Is Down 52% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dril Quip pops ~10% post mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dril-Quip, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 155.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $3.98M for 108.91 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 1.23M shares to 3.64M shares, valued at $11.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 41,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL).

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Share Price Is Up 120% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boyd Gaming posts growth across regions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.