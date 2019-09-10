Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Sun Life Finl (SLF) Holding by $610,698; Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Holder Baskin Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Holding

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 253.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 16,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 22,406 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, up from 6,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 404,116 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/05/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 46.7B YUAN OF SLF IN APRIL; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5,993 MLN VS $7,009 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to $0.475 Vs. $0.455; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE SAYS DOIRE WILL BE PRESIDENT OF PRIME ADVISORS; 22/03/2018 – China c.bank raises interest rate on SLF loans; 09/05/2018 – KC Royals pitcher Brad Keller closes Sun Life Home Run to Health youth fitness program with free game tickets for kids

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 320,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, down from 327,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $69.33. About 851,657 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION – 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $174.37M for 20.63 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.