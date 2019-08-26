Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Firstenergy (FE) Stake by $363,260 as Share Price Rose; Newtyn Management Lifted Its Holding in Customers Bancorp (CUBI) by $5.87 Million

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 2606.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 325,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The hedge fund held 338,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 12,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.36 million market cap company. It closed at $18.36 lastly. It is down 17.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 8,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 36,049 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 27,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 821,641 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Plans to Invest Up to $4.8 Billion From 2018-2021; 20/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Utilities Preparing for Winter Storm Forecast to Impact the Region Beginning Today; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED EXPECTS MAJORITY OF CUSTOMERS TO BE RESTORED TO SERVICE BY LATE TONIGHT; 09/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 10/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Unit’s Collapse Casts Pall Over Nuveen Muni Holdings; 28/03/2018 – Struggling FirstEnergy Solutions to Shutter Three Nuclear Plants; 10/05/2018 – Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 25/04/2018 – FITCH: FIRSTENERGY RATINGS UNCHANGED BY PROPOSED FES SETTLEMENT; 27/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY’S DAVIS-BESSE REACTOR RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING: NRC; 17/05/2018 – Met-Ed Continues to Make Repairs to System Following Wind Damage

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 494,191 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,351 shares, and cut its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge LP has invested 0.01% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 58,582 shares. Newtyn Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 338,486 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 43 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) or 3,487 shares. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 44,111 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 1.91 million shares. Clean Yield Gru holds 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) or 140 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 514,652 shares. American Gru Inc Inc invested 1.08% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Amer Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 107,265 were reported by Utd Automobile Association.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bragg Advsrs has 0.09% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Element Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 61,048 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Company owns 1,550 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Tru has invested 0.11% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 344 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP owns 477,011 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Churchill Mgmt invested 0.45% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Stevens First Principles Investment has invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 411,816 shares stake. Natl Bank stated it has 0.05% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.15% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Ls Inv Lc invested in 0.11% or 42,767 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.32% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 22,485 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans.