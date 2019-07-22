Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Amerisourcebergen (Call) (ABC) Holding by $3.63 Million; Dowling & Yahnke Position In Realty Income (O) Was Has Upped

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 73.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 9,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,186 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 12,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $68.74. About 1.35M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Call) (ABC) by 506.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 45,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 9,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 928,305 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Edge Pptys by 17,054 shares to 14,630 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,999 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.