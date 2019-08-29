Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Amerisourcebergen (Call) (ABC) Holding by $3.63 Million; Bollard Group Trimmed Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $2.26 Million

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Call) (ABC) by 506.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 45,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 9,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $82.65. About 538,607 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $167.8. About 5.81 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 8,895 shares to 4,945 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 30,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,017 shares, and cut its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Nvidia heads back toward $100 billion, brings AMD along for the ride as gaming chips bounce back – MarketWatch” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2019 : NVDA, AMAT, PAGS, ZTO, GLOB, VIAV, CRMT, ARAY, ARCT, VJET – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Finally Has What It Takes to Break Out of $200 Again – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Smithfield Com invested in 0.01% or 491 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Limited Com reported 17 shares. Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,635 shares. Hillsdale Invest Incorporated holds 0% or 250 shares. Firsthand Inc has invested 3.35% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Herald Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 1,450 shares. Blair William And Company Il holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 62,232 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated reported 2,282 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fil Limited reported 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hayek Kallen Mgmt reported 4,655 shares. Wealthcare Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Tompkins Corporation reported 8,066 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd holds 0.91% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 202,738 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 8,190 shares.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 19,780 shares to 88,525 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 62,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sp Adr A.