Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lifted By $1.97 Million Its Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holding; Acco Brands (ACCO) Shorts Up By 4.14%

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 638.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd acquired 8,646 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock declined 7.94%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 10,000 shares with $2.29 million value, up from 1,354 last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $17.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $213.17. About 92,450 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) had an increase of 4.14% in short interest. ACCO’s SI was 2.30M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.14% from 2.21 million shares previously. With 534,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO)’s short sellers to cover ACCO’s short positions. The SI to Acco Brands Corporation’s float is 2.32%. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 298,134 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and sells office products, academic supplies, and calendar products primarily in the United States, Canada, Northern Europe, Brazil, Australia, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $937.94 million. It operates through three divisions: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. It has a 9.4 P/E ratio. The firm offers office products, such as stapling, binding and laminating equipment, and related consumable supplies, as well as shredders and whiteboards; and academic products, including notebooks, folders, decorative calendars, and stationery products.

More notable recent ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$9.00, Is It Time To Put ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Prweb.com with their article: “GBC® Celebrates the Successful Launch of the Groundbreaking Foton 30 Laminator with Back-to-Back Industry Awards and Recognitions – PR Web” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ACCO Brands Corporation’s (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why ACCO Brands Stock Jumped 20% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ACCO Brands Corporation’s (NYSE:ACCO) 14% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Credicorp has $25000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $250’s average target is 17.28% above currents $213.17 stock price. Credicorp had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, August 13.