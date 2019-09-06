Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Increased Ringcentral (RNG) Holding By $1.69 Million; SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD. AMER (SITIY) SI Increased By 200%

SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD. AMER (OTCMKTS:SITIY) had an increase of 200% in short interest. SITIY’s SI was 300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 100 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1 days are for SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD. AMER (OTCMKTS:SITIY)’s short sellers to cover SITIY’s short positions. It closed at $10.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Ringcentral Inc (RNG) stake by 360.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd acquired 15,764 shares as Ringcentral Inc (RNG)’s stock rose 23.60%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 20,138 shares with $2.17 million value, up from 4,374 last quarter. Ringcentral Inc now has $11.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.75. About 303,312 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. It operates in two divisions, Container Shipping and Logistics, and Dry Bulk and Others. It has a 12.56 P/E ratio. The Container Shipping and Logistics segment offers container transportation, freight forwarding, shipping agency, depot and warehousing, etc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 20,188 shares. Raymond James Service Advisors has 218,277 shares. Columbus Circle Investors owns 2.8% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 1.02 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 12,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 17,393 shares. Friess Associate Ltd Liability Com invested in 191,341 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Gru Inc reported 1,595 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0.05% or 816,955 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.05% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Bb&T Ltd Liability invested in 2,701 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 21,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And reported 0.07% stake. First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 6,541 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 52,186 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral has $17500 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.43’s average target is -3.86% below currents $137.75 stock price. RingCentral had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, March 11. Oppenheimer maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) rating on Friday, June 21. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The stock of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained the shares of RNG in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating.