Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Increased Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stake By $881,020; Shorts at Etfis Series Trust I Etf (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Raised By 53.09%

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) stake by 282.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd acquired 15,190 shares as Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC)’s stock rose 5.16%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 20,566 shares with $1.21M value, up from 5,376 last quarter. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind now has $13.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.22. About 762,748 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B

Etfis Series Trust I Etf (NYSEARCA:PFFR) had an increase of 53.09% in short interest. PFFR’s SI was 12,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 53.09% from 8,100 shares previously. With 3,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Etfis Series Trust I Etf (NYSEARCA:PFFR)’s short sellers to cover PFFR’s short positions. The ETF 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. It is down 3.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.39% the S&P500.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 48,849 shares to 10,091 valued at $183,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 157,500 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,200 are held by Advisors Mngmt. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 40,266 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability owns 54,090 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 4,131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moneta Gru Investment Limited Co accumulated 63,578 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Ent Service Corporation invested in 357 shares or 0% of the stock. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 3,800 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Convergence Inv reported 21,377 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 105,799 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Paloma Ptnrs Management has invested 0.06% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Blair William Il owns 7,417 shares. 46,763 were reported by Cibc Mkts. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 8,500 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Among 2 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lincoln National had 6 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $604,857 activity. GLASS DENNIS R had sold 10,000 shares worth $604,857.