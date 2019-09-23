Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position by $593,450; Kempen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (OFC) by $1.14 Million as Share Price Rose

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (OFC) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 43,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 369,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74 million, down from 413,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 100,626 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 5,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 35,871 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, up from 30,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $111.76. About 162,291 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold OFC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.83 million shares or 0.95% more from 105.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 137 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 19,722 shares. Art Ltd Llc holds 12,333 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 33,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.01% or 140,131 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset reported 42,295 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Quantbot Technology Lp holds 5,376 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eii Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.1% or 7,190 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Aew Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.38% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Moors & Cabot stated it has 10,727 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 140,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $55.98M for 14.63 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL) by 96,810 shares to 653,217 shares, valued at $20.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 46,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspan Corp Shs (NYSE:SSW).

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,716 activity.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (Prn) by 48,333 shares to 314,827 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,700 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). First Trust Advisors LP stated it has 2,382 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 21,200 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0.04% or 1.22M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability reported 161,791 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 54,483 shares. 23,013 were reported by Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 143,780 shares. Menora Mivtachim stated it has 14,800 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc holds 0.02% or 8,196 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.25% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Virtu Finance Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 22,197 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.04% or 5,909 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd invested in 824 shares.