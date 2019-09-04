Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Stake in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) by $995,058 as Share Value Declined; Mackay Shields Trimmed Bancorp Del (TBBK) Position by $372,800

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 80.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 36,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 9,199 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253,000, down from 46,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 3.28M shares traded or 35.71% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 46,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The institutional investor held 168,751 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 215,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 94,683 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.33M for 8.13 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 6,733 shares to 61,204 shares, valued at $18.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $700.45 million for 9.87 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.