Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $2.93 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Chickasaw Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) as Shares Rose

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 597,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 10.08 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.67M, down from 10.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 103,702 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 30/05/2018 – EyeGate Files Supplement to Investigational Device Exemption to Commence Study in Punctate Epitheliopathy using the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel; 25/05/2018 – TBC BANK – SUBSIDIARY JSC TBC BANK ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER AND UNDERWRITER FOR EUROPEAN BANK FOR GEL 120 MLN EUROBOND ISSUE UNDER GLOBAL MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMM; 04/05/2018 – Genesis Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 15/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY SAYS JOHN LEUCHERS RETIRES FROM BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Keystone Dental Inc- Genesis Surgical Cassette Tapered Implants are intended for placement following natural tooth l; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – QTRLY H.P. ACTHAR GEL NET SALES WERE $243.8 MLN, DOWN 10.3% OVER $271.8 MLN DUE TO RESIDUAL IMPACT OF PATIENT WITHDRAWAL ISSUES; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ratings For Notting Hill Housing Group Under Review For Downgrade On Anticipated Merger With Genesis Housing Association; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Shows `Turning Point’ Battery Car: N.Y. Auto Show Update; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 76.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 52,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 16,221 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $924,000, down from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 4.52 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.18 million shares to 14.79M shares, valued at $414.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $344,270 activity. Jesulaitis Kristen O bought $99,850 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) on Monday, August 12. Flynn Edward T also bought $100,600 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $31.87 million for 21.00 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

