Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $2.93 Million as Shares Rose; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Lifted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $1.91 Million

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 76.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 52,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 16,221 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $924,000, down from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52M shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP)

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Stock Slumps on Surprise Earnings, Co-CEO Leave of Absence – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 7.52 million shares, valued at $11.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 89,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cullinan Assoc Inc has 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Iowa-based Hills Comml Bank has invested 0.48% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Shayne & Company Lc invested in 21,651 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Com invested in 1.4% or 1.45 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 4.23 million shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 1.11% or 2.51 million shares. Panagora Asset owns 362,790 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Co Il has 44,515 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Blb&B Advisors holds 7,330 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nadler Financial accumulated 28,909 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Llc holds 0.54% or 52,385 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N & Inc holds 1.58% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 99,474 shares. Financial Architects Incorporated accumulated 0.12% or 11,096 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Invest Mngmt, Nebraska-based fund reported 58,295 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors accumulated 35,000 shares. Mariner Ltd Com holds 58,471 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.61% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 184,417 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 114,373 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Of Virginia Va holds 0.58% or 111,754 shares in its portfolio. Cap Ca holds 0.4% or 144,055 shares in its portfolio. Sprucegrove Mngmt Ltd holds 565,300 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.32% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Credit Suisse Ag owns 3.14 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Columbia Asset Management holds 7,688 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 5,922 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.