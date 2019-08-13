Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Agco (AGCO) as Share Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Shaker Investments Has Boosted Position by $454,155 as Share Value Declined

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 1,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $42.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1827.61. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 4,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 3,727 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259,000, down from 8,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.81. About 518,727 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 0.09% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 5,311 shares. D E Shaw owns 65,340 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Shelton Management holds 324 shares. Moreover, Northpointe Ltd has 1.2% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Alps reported 11,055 shares stake. 50,600 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Loomis Sayles Lp owns 383 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp owns 2.46 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nomura Holding Incorporated has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Citigroup Inc has 74,606 shares. Spark Inv Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 26,600 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 32 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 5,939 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg has invested 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 51Job Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.81 million shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 2.31M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 20,997 shares to 27,880 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,127 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

