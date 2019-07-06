Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding; PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG ORDINARY S (PFFVF) Shorts Down By 5.84%

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) had a decrease of 5.84% in short interest. PFFVF’s SI was 14,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.84% from 15,400 shares previously. It closed at $157.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 62.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 5,682 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock declined 9.89%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 3,388 shares with $269,000 value, down from 9,070 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $18.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 584,656 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 52,613 shares to 59,058 valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) stake by 31,383 shares and now owns 41,695 shares. Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) was raised too.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.48 million for 13.58 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of ABC in report on Monday, June 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, makes, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company has market cap of $. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides feedthroughs, valves, components, and manipulators; cylindrical, horizontal, vertical, cubical, and modular vacuum chambers; integrity testing, contamination management solutions, and multi-stage vacuum systems.

Another recent and important Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Startlingly Good Results From Atlas Copco Support The Quality Premium Argument – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019.