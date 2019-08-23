Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Jabil (JBL) by $1.05 Million as Market Value Rose; Brinker Intl (EAT) Market Valuation Declined While Shellback Capital LP Has Cut Its Position by $444,400

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 72.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 40,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 15,258 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 55,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 951,243 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies Signs Manufacturing Services Agreement With Jabil Inc; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jabil Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBL); 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c; 24/04/2018 – Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 55c; 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Adj EPS 66c

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $40.34. About 1.06M shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Lifeplan Fincl Gru Inc has 2,350 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 9,030 shares stake. Edgestream LP has 65,352 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny has invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Lazard Asset Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.04% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Franklin Resource invested in 0.02% or 813,661 shares. Hoplite Management Lp invested in 1.54% or 289,095 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 84,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Limited has 0.04% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 15,015 shares. Magnetar Fincl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Us Bank & Trust De owns 264 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 18,024 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 26,276 shares to 53,076 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $94,440 activity.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $107.99M for 10.08 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc reported 71,655 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 5.49M shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company holds 12,485 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 15,258 shares stake. North Star Asset Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Macquarie Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 74,000 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc holds 10,096 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intl Gp Incorporated reported 281,143 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 1.60M shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 799,348 shares. Sei Invests has 0.01% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Bailard accumulated 16,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 1.03 million shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7,660 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 43,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).