Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) by $593,450 as Shares Declined; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Share Value Rose While Avenir Has Decreased Stake

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 5,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 35,871 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, up from 30,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 322,915 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 35.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 25,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 44,623 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 69,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 1.54M shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 46,617 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.04% or 169,059 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Carlson LP has 0.38% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 230,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.05% or 52,598 shares in its portfolio. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 2,188 shares. Glazer Cap Limited Liability owns 5,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 13 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0.04% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 10,953 shares. Eagle Limited Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited holds 52,158 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 224,209 shares to 5,489 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 244,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,448 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hallmark Capital Mngmt owns 1.71% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 709,513 shares. Avenir Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 44,623 shares. Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0.55% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Limited Liability has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 16,726 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Moreover, Shikiar Asset Mgmt has 4.21% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 473,505 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 16,400 shares. Overbrook Management stated it has 0.07% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 43,665 shares. Sequoia Finance Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 16,563 shares. 40,107 were reported by Us National Bank & Trust De. Utd Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 44,550 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).