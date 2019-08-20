Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Goldcorp New (GG) Holding by $2.13 Million; Stock Value Were Volatile; Towle & Co Cut Its Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Stake as Share Value Declined

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 218.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 193,993 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 282,766 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 88,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 938,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.50% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.815. About 13,657 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has declined 67.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 149,600 shares to 22,900 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 11,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,866 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldcorp: Not The Payday That Shareholders Envisioned – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Goldcorp Inc (GG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Talks Gold, Newmont-Goldcorp Deal – Benzinga” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Investors Have Little Reason to Stick With Goldcorp Stock – Investorplace.com” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Bridgewater’s Top 5 Metals and Mining Holdings – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Announces Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retail stocks run ahead of broad market averages – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “It’s Time To Sell Big 5 Sporting Goods – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2018. More interesting news about Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 28,743 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $26.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.