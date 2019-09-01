Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Decreased Position in Autozone (AZO) by $3.92 Million; Green Street Investors Has Lowered Its Stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) by $355,600 as Market Value Declined

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 25,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 228,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, down from 253,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 997,144 shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 86.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 4,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1101.69. About 254,004 shares traded or 4.12% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 3.9%; EPS Increases 19.2% to $15.99 – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $525.58M for 12.67 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15,764 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc reported 573 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pension reported 33,138 shares stake. New York-based Tompkins Fincl Corp has invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Old Natl National Bank & Trust In holds 0.03% or 468 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.07% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 47,058 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Moreover, Fenimore Asset has 1.9% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 4,711 were reported by Utah Retirement System. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp reported 12,730 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 461,370 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset reported 3,025 shares stake. Guardian Life Commerce Of America accumulated 72 shares. Leuthold Llc holds 4,892 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio.