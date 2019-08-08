Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Hormel Foods (HRL) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Allstate (ALL) Shares Rose While Taylor Asset Management Trimmed Position by $1.63 Million

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 49.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 11,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 11,404 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, down from 22,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 1.21M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 221,382 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85 million, down from 238,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.81. About 329,309 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX)

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 24,976 shares to 28,653 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Cap Corp by 107,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corp has 1.67M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System reported 11,920 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 4,479 shares. Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited stated it has 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 557,741 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 52,200 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 0.04% or 133,338 shares in its portfolio. Comm Bancorp reported 16,578 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.01% or 112,700 shares. Quantbot Tech LP owns 0.03% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 7,355 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 36,784 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Axa owns 150,500 shares. Bahl Gaynor owns 11,000 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 16,306 shares.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.94 million for 28.76 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Hormel Foods – Valuation Now Unreasonable – Seeking Alpha" on November 21, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Does Hormel Foods Corporation's (NYSE:HRL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Love Dividends? 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy – Motley Fool" published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Here's What Hormel Foods Corporation's (NYSE:HRL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 19, 2019.