Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Cut V F (VFC) Stake; Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Shorts Up By 8.3%

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) had an increase of 8.3% in short interest. CZR’s SI was 109.94M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.3% from 101.52M shares previously. With 24.66 million avg volume, 5 days are for Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)’s short sellers to cover CZR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 3.07 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 78.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 9,303 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 2,500 shares with $218,000 value, down from 11,803 last quarter. V F Corp now has $34.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 832,329 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO

Among 2 analysts covering VF Corp (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF Corp has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $95’s average target is 8.77% above currents $87.34 stock price. VF Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. UBS maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9200 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by UBS.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 5,251 shares to 7,512 valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 10,911 shares and now owns 14,211 shares. Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) was raised too.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $514.49 million for 16.80 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “VF Corporation to Host Investor Day on September 25, 2019 – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “These jeans use optical science to contour your backside – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corporation â€œVanâ€-dicated in First-Quarter Earnings – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 32,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Invsts Limited stated it has 259,258 shares. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) has invested 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,812 shares. Brown Advisory owns 118,837 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 0% or 398 shares in its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland &, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,865 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York, New York-based fund reported 3,135 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 10,131 shares. Westover Advsrs Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Paradigm Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 13,150 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.09% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 12,574 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 28.05M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest has 0.08% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Eastern Bank stated it has 5,383 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $157,860 were bought by Carucci Richard on Friday, August 23.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.11 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It currently has negative earnings. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Among 4 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Caesars Entertainment Corporation – Common Stock has $12.75 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $11.69’s average target is -2.26% below currents $11.96 stock price. Caesars Entertainment Corporation – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust.