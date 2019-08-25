Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Cut Its Holding in Enbridge (ENB) by $7.48 Million as Stock Value Declined; Home Depot Com (HD) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.27 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 6,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 350,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.28M, down from 357,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.77M shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 82.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 207,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 44,052 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 251,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 3.96M shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8,160 shares to 13,135 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp Com (NYSE:DECK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership has 6,033 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel reported 0.59% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 217,715 were reported by Conning Inc. Cwh Capital Management owns 15,555 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 130,045 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Com reported 0.68% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Waverton Invest Management Ltd accumulated 4.5% or 449,892 shares. Sol reported 14,922 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Communications Limited owns 6,700 shares. Moneta Group Inc Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 598,421 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.35% or 10,000 shares. 6.25 million are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Llc. Moreover, Amarillo Bancorp has 0.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot Core Strength Goes On Despite Cheaper Lumber, Bad Weather And China – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lowe’s Has Self-Help Comeback, Boosts Hopes For Rest Of The Year – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Explosion of Enbridge gas line in Kentucky kills one, injures more – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Should You Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock Ahead of Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “How to Make $8000 in Tax-Free Dividends Every Year – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Construction to Resume on Trans Mountain: Is Now the Time to Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 31,383 shares to 41,695 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).