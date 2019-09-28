Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Boosted Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $1.22 Million as Share Price Rose; Wetherby Asset Management Stake in Lgi Homes (LGIH) Has Lowered by $546,700 as Stock Value Rose

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 67.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 3,783 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270,000, down from 11,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 280,774 shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 09/04/2018 – Safety Rear Brake Lighting lnvented (LGI-2302); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and 1Q 2018 Home Closings; 23/04/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Outdoor Potty Area for Dogs (LGI-2553); 20/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Section in Honey Farms Community; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 13/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of Second Community in Twin Cities Metro

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 504.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 23,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 28,024 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 4,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.55M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE)

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7,694 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 992 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,581 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aperio Grp Limited Co reported 290,865 shares. Hm Payson & Co stated it has 196 shares. 25,220 were reported by Shell Asset. Mackenzie has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Barclays Public Limited Co owns 3.15M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 7,539 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dupont Cap has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership accumulated 466,680 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,724 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 14,030 shares. Montag And Caldwell Llc has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 6,714 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,888 shares to 27,157 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 7,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).