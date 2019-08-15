Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position by $843,020; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Holding in News New (NWSA) Raised by $57.26 Million as Share Value Rose

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 4.77M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 29.82 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.96M, up from 25.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 3.33M shares traded or 2.51% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 02/04/2018 – NEWS CORP NWSA.O – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA COMPLETE TRANSACTION TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technolo; 13/03/2018 – News Corp: Dugout to Launch New South-East Asia Business by Acquiring Ballball From News Corp; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO FINL STATEMENTS; 05/03/2018 – News Corp Expects to Record $700M to $1.1B Impairment Charges, Write-downs in Quarter Ending March 31; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – MR DELANY WILL BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Rev $2.09B; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP 3Q REV. $2.10B, EST. $1.99B; 29/05/2018 – News Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$41.3 MLN VS HK$33.8 MLN

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 157.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 6,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 11,295 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 4,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $124.62. About 2.96M shares traded or 63.66% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks Rise as Bond Yields Stabilize – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Xilinx, News Corp and Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Slip after Trump Says China Trade Talks Could be Canceled – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Interview: Bill Nygren & Win Murray’s Answers to Your Investing Questions, Part II – GuruFocus.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: NKTR, NWSA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 55,178 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $496.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 970,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,053 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,888 shares to 1,295 shares, valued at $334,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.67M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “PNC Financial Services Earnings: PNC Stock Pops on Q1 Results – Investorplace.com” on April 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PNC Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration Of Warrants – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC named Employer of the Year by disability advocate – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Earnings Pave The Way For A Higher Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 1,948 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). S&Co reported 0.04% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0.08% or 1.06M shares. Moreover, Colony Gp Limited Liability has 0.66% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 2,207 are held by Biondo Investment Advsrs. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 2,016 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 406,700 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Bridges Invest invested in 81,964 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Bailard, California-based fund reported 44,305 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 62,153 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 25,593 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Telemus Limited Co owns 4,650 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 19,832 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.