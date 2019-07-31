Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Boosted Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stake; Mount Lucas Management LP Has Raised Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 15,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,208 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16 million, up from 80,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $103.61. About 1.41M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 348.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 40,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 11,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 767,446 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). M&T State Bank reported 619,470 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 11,576 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Limited Partnership accumulated 101 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,800 are owned by E&G Ltd Partnership. The Nebraska-based America First Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pitcairn holds 0.07% or 6,400 shares in its portfolio. Franklin accumulated 155,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Alabama-based Aull & Monroe has invested 0.54% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). B Riley Wealth accumulated 2,395 shares. 5,029 are held by Utd Fire Grp Inc. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability holds 10,775 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 275,141 shares to 254,795 shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 456,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 509,409 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innoviva Inc (Prn) by 3.59 million shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 16,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,248 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

