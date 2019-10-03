bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

This is a contrast between bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 105 0.04 55.01M -11.36 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 6 0.00 3.05M -2.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights bluebird bio Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 52,636,111.38% -34% -28.5% Vaccinex Inc. 50,164,473.68% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s average target price is $145.33, while its potential upside is 70.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares and 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has stronger performance than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.