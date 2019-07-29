bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

This is a contrast between bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 136 150.76 N/A -11.36 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and Savara Inc.

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of bluebird bio Inc. and Savara Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

A 2.49 beta means bluebird bio Inc.’s volatility is 149.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Savara Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.03 beta.

9.3 and 9.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. Its rival Savara Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.6 and 15.6 respectively. Savara Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than bluebird bio Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and Savara Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.65% for bluebird bio Inc. with consensus target price of $164.4.

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.5% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Savara Inc.

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Savara Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.