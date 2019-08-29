bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

We are contrasting bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 134 100.76 N/A -11.36 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.04 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Volatility and Risk

bluebird bio Inc. has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s 171.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Its competitor Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $149.67, and a 45.21% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.