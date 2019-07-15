bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

This is a contrast between bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 133 143.11 N/A -11.36 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 83 15.09 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see bluebird bio Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us bluebird bio Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.49 shows that bluebird bio Inc. is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta which is 70.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

bluebird bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.3. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

bluebird bio Inc. has a 23.51% upside potential and a consensus price target of $163.83. Competitively the consensus price target of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $105.4, which is potential 22.99% upside. The data provided earlier shows that bluebird bio Inc. appears more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has stronger performance than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.