bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

As Biotechnology businesses, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 136 117.27 N/A -11.36 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 940.63 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates bluebird bio Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.24 beta indicates that bluebird bio Inc. is 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 22.1 and 22.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $164.4, while its potential upside is 36.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

bluebird bio Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.3%. Insiders owned 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend while Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.