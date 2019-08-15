bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 136 114.36 N/A -11.36 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates bluebird bio Inc. and Genfit SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has bluebird bio Inc. and Genfit SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of bluebird bio Inc. is $165.4, with potential upside of 41.38%. On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 278.69% and its consensus target price is $56.5. Based on the data shown earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance while Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Genfit SA beats bluebird bio Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.