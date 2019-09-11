bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 133 99.34 N/A -11.36 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.3. The Current Ratio of rival Gamida Cell Ltd. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. bluebird bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

bluebird bio Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $149.67, while its potential upside is 49.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.