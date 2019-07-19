bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 134 152.39 N/A -11.36 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 31.56 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows bluebird bio Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.99% and an $163.83 average target price. Competitively Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $13, with potential downside of -19.00%. The results provided earlier shows that bluebird bio Inc. appears more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares and 41.7% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 49.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has weaker performance than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.