bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 134 98.37 N/A -11.36 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 80.87 N/A -1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has bluebird bio Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Volatility and Risk

bluebird bio Inc. has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.14 which is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

bluebird bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $149.67, and a 44.87% upside potential. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $23.6, while its potential upside is 69.78%. Based on the data given earlier, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both bluebird bio Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has stronger performance than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.