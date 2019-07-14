bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Both bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 133 143.11 N/A -11.36 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.39 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has bluebird bio Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. On the competitive side is, Denali Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given bluebird bio Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $163.83, while its potential upside is 23.51%. Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 39.93%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Denali Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are bluebird bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 9.18% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. was more bullish than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats bluebird bio Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.