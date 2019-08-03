bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 136 117.27 N/A -11.36 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1166.45 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk & Volatility

bluebird bio Inc. has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 2.67 beta which is 167.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 36.68% for bluebird bio Inc. with consensus target price of $164.4. Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $26.5, while its potential upside is 96.15%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. seems more appealing than bluebird bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

bluebird bio Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 23.8%. Insiders held 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.