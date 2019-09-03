bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Since bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 134 98.37 N/A -11.36 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Demonstrates bluebird bio Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and its Quick Ratio is 15.2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s average target price is $149.67, while its potential upside is 44.87%. On the other hand, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 54.64% and its average target price is $45. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

bluebird bio Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.1%. About 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. was less bullish than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats bluebird bio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.