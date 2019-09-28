bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 107 0.04 55.01M -11.36 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.08M -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights bluebird bio Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 51,272,252.77% -34% -28.5% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 383,938,814.53% -80% -70%

Volatility and Risk

bluebird bio Inc. is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.24. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.3 and 9.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. Its rival Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

bluebird bio Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$163.5 is bluebird bio Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 76.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both bluebird bio Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.9% respectively. About 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.