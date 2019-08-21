bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) Reaches $118.31 After 7.00% Down Move; Last Week Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Analysts

The stock of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.67% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $118.31. About 440,594 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable Functions; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO FILE IND IN 2018 FOR CTX101, ALLOGENEIC CRISPR-BASED CAR-T TARGETED TOWARD CD19+ MALIGNANCIES; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment o; 19/04/2018 – ICYMI: Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World O; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics Presents Positive Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple MyelomaThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $6.54 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $110.03 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BLUE worth $457.73M less.

Among 2 analysts covering Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Black Stone Minerals has $23 highest and $22 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 56.90% above currents $14.34 stock price. Black Stone Minerals had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Thursday, March 7 report. See Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) latest ratings:

18/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

Among 4 analysts covering Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bluebird Bio has $194 highest and $122 lowest target. $165.40’s average target is 39.80% above currents $118.31 stock price. Bluebird Bio had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6 with “Equal-Weight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $184 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold bluebird bio, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 211,698 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Co has 839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc owns 186,226 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gru stated it has 30 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd reported 7,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 233,978 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 130,363 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 12,765 shares stake. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 7,498 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru reported 360 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Voya Mngmt Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 26,239 shares. Woodstock Corp accumulated 6,408 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 1,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,930 are held by Alyeska Investment Group Ltd Partnership.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $6.54 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 134,207 shares traded. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) has declined 12.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BSM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Black Stone Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSM); 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS 1Q PRODUCTION 42.4 MBOE/D; 10/05/2018 – BSM Technologies 2Q EPS C$0.021; 07/05/2018 – Black Stone Minerals 1Q EPS 13c; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS $0.23 PER COMMON UNIT; 10/05/2018 – BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.021; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $114.5 MLN VS $124.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 21/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP BSM.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 07/05/2018 – Black Stone Minerals 1Q Rev $114.5M

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. The firm owns mineral interests in approximately 15.5 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.5 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.5 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. It has a 9.19 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,425 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.