bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 136 114.33 N/A -11.36 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of bluebird bio Inc. is $164.4, with potential upside of 40.57%. Competitively Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 636.81%. The information presented earlier suggests that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than bluebird bio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

bluebird bio Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 40.67%. Insiders owned 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has 0.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.