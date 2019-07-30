bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 136 143.20 N/A -11.36 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see bluebird bio Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has bluebird bio Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

bluebird bio Inc. has a 2.49 beta, while its volatility is 149.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

bluebird bio Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $164.4, while its potential upside is 23.86%. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 128.83%. Based on the results given earlier, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has 25.84% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.