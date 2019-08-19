bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Comparison side by side

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 136 117.33 N/A -11.36 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.60 N/A -4.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for bluebird bio Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows bluebird bio Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $165.4, and a 37.81% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.