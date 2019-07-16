bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 134 144.65 N/A -11.36 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 14.95 N/A -2.61 0.00

Demonstrates bluebird bio Inc. and Omeros Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6%

Risk & Volatility

bluebird bio Inc. has a 2.49 beta, while its volatility is 149.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Omeros Corporation on the other hand, has 3.55 beta which makes it 255.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.3 and 9.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. Its rival Omeros Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Omeros Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

bluebird bio Inc. has an average price target of $163.83, and a 22.20% upside potential. Omeros Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $27.5 average price target and a 80.33% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Omeros Corporation is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.2% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.04% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. was less bullish than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Omeros Corporation beats bluebird bio Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.