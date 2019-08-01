bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Contrasting side by side

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 136 141.58 N/A -11.36 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 35.31 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights bluebird bio Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Its competitor Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. bluebird bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Moderna Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $164.4, while its potential upside is 25.28%. Competitively Moderna Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 205.34%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Moderna Inc. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both bluebird bio Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. was less bullish than Moderna Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Moderna Inc. beats bluebird bio Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.