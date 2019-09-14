bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 132 102.50 N/A -11.36 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.82 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

bluebird bio Inc.’s current beta is 2.24 and it happens to be 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s 50.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

bluebird bio Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.75% and an $149.67 average target price. MediWound Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10.25 average target price and a 219.31% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

bluebird bio Inc. and MediWound Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 37.1%. Insiders held 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd. beats bluebird bio Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.