bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Contrasting side by side

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 134 98.37 N/A -11.36 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.72 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

bluebird bio Inc.’s 2.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 124.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Incyte Corporation has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3. Competitively, Incyte Corporation has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Incyte Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

$149.67 is bluebird bio Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 44.87%. Competitively Incyte Corporation has a consensus price target of $86.4, with potential upside of 5.60%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, bluebird bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

bluebird bio Inc. and Incyte Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.7%. bluebird bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Incyte Corporation.

Incyte Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors bluebird bio Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.