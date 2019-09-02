bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 134 98.37 N/A -11.36 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.77 N/A -22.38 0.00

Demonstrates bluebird bio Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us bluebird bio Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. On the competitive side is, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 44.87% for bluebird bio Inc. with average price target of $149.67. Competitively HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 136.97%. The information presented earlier suggests that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. looks more robust than bluebird bio Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.