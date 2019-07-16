bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparison side by side

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 134 146.46 N/A -11.36 0.00 Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides bluebird bio Inc. and Genfit SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and Genfit SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 20.69% for bluebird bio Inc. with consensus target price of $163.83. Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus target price is $56.5, while its potential upside is 202.14%. The results provided earlier shows that Genfit SA appears more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has stronger performance than Genfit SA

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 5 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.